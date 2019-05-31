2 arrested at Punta Gorda home for drug possession, trafficking

After getting a search warrant, Charlotte County Sheriff’s office arrested and man and a woman found in possession of fentanyl and other illegal drugs and paraphernalia at a home.

Julene Brothers, 46, and Cory Descalzo, 31 were arrested for multiple charges of drug possession and trafficking at a home in Punta Gorda.

According to the CCSO blogpost, the sheriff’s office responded to the home on the 3000 block of Ash Street, where they went into Brothers’ bedroom and found more than 5 grams of fentanyl. They also found cannabis, methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, crack cocaine and buprenorphine, which are hydrocholoride pills. A bag of suspected crystal meth was found in the toilet bowl next to Brothers’ bedroom.

Descalzo was leaving the home on a bike when CCSO arrived at the home, but he was detained and brought back to the home. The sheriff’s office determined he was staying in a back room of the home, where loose narcotics, including methamphetamine and marijuana, were observed on a table top.

Methamphetamine and several smoking pipes were also found in the living room.

Brothers’ faces charges for Trafficking Fentanyl, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Heroin, two counts Possession of Buprenorphine-Hydrochloride, Possession of Crack Cocaine, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Possession of Cannabis under 20 grams, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Descalzo faces charges for Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Cannabis under 20 grams, Possession of Cannabis Resin (DAB), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

“As we continue to identify and remove drug dealers from our community, those who are addicted need to know that they can contact us for help,” said Sheriff Bill Prummell in the CCSO blogpost.

Anonymous tips about dealers or drug use in your area can be submitted online by visiting www.ccso.org or through its mobile app, available on Apple and Android markets.

Writer: WINK News