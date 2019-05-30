WINK Digital – Your go-to when severe weather information is critical

When the power goes out, your mobile device is the last form of communication regarding incoming severe weather.

With WINK, you have three ways to access information from Southwest Florida’s Weather Authority:

WINK’s weather technology brings up-to-the-minute forecasts to your mobile device, sending you alerts for severe weather watches and warnings in your immediate area as well as allowing you to track the storm through the app’s highly responsive interactive map.

Download the free WINK Weather app for your iOS and Android devices.

Along with keeping track of the storm’s movements, we’re also keeping track of the storm’s impact on your community. Through the WINK News app, you will receive immediate weather-related push alerts, including flooding, power outages, road closures and other information you need to know. In addition to push alerts, the WINK News app has complete stories with up-to-date storm information, including damage reports, shelter openings and other resources.

Download the free WINK News app for your iOS and Android devices.

Before, during and after the storm, WINK News also shares the latest developments through social media. Tools such as Facebook Live allow you to directly ask WINK Weather meteorologists about the storm – and receive immediate answers. Social media also allows you to directly communicate with WINK News reporters so they’ll know what’s happening in your community.

Follow WINK News (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram) on social media.

Through our mobile apps and social media, WINK Digital ensures your mobile device is completely in the loop – even if the storm knocks out your power.

