Teen arrested in Cape Coral for four day crime spree

Cape Coral police say they have arrested a teen involved in a crime spree on the days of May 16, 24, 25, and 27 that stole anything from a vehicle to firearms.

CCPD says during one incident on May 25, Cape Coral Police responded to a call for service on SW 37th Ter in reference to a vehicle break in that just happened.

According to the caller, he went outside to smoke a cigarette when he heard people talking. He looked up and saw three men dressed in dark clothing walking towards his driveway. They started to walk towards his car, but he startled them by asking “What can I do for you?”.

The men then ran northbound through the back yards, to a car parked on SW 37th Street. The caller then saw them get into a dark colored sedan and drive eastbound.

A police officer arrived in the area and knowing that the neighborhood was surrounded by canals, parked the patrol vehicle in between SW 37th Terrace and SW 37th Street. The officer saw the small four door vehicle driving towards him. He turned on the overhead emergency lights and stopped in the roadway.

CCPD says the vehicle revved up its engine, and started to drive directly towards the officer patrol vehicle and swerved almost hitting the patrol vehicle. While the vehicle was driving directly towards the officer he could clearly see the driver as being a young man he recognized and was able to identify.

Detectives were able to locate the suspect and made and arrested the teen.

He was charged with 2-counts of Grand Theft Auto, Grand Theft with Damage Over $1,000, 2-counts of Vehicle Burglary, 2-counts of Grand Theft, and Grand Theft of a Firearm.

He was transferred to the Juvenile Assessment Center.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders