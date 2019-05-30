Teen Arrest: Accused of crime spree, stealing police gun

A teenager is in police custody after being identified as a suspect who went on a crime spree over the course of more than 10 days.

Cape Coral Police Department arrested Cylis Martin, 16, after he got into a law enforcement vehicle and stole an officer’s gun and other items.

According to the CCPD press release, Martin was identified through surveillance video, witness statements and other investigative techniques after he was connected to crimes that took place on May 16, 24, 25 and 27. Victims reported crimes ranging from a stolen vehicle to a stolen firearm.

During one crime, CCPD said Martin got into an law enforcement officer’s vehicle and stole their gun, three magazines, gun holster, gun light, taser, two handcuffs, tactical vest, body armor panels for vest, flashlight and digital camera.

Detectives found Martin in Fort Myers and arrested him. They used a search warrant to gain entry to his home. They recovered many of the stolen items from all of the accused crimes, but the gun stolen from the officer was not listed as recovered.

Martin also has open warrants with Lee County Sheriff’s Office

Martin faces charges for two counts of Grand Theft Auto, Grand Theft with Damage Over $1,000, two counts of Vehicle Burglary, two counts of Grand Theft and Grand Theft of a Firearm.

Martin’s burglary of a law enforcement vehicle is under internal administrative investigation.

He was taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center in Lee County.

Reporter: Gina Tomlinson

Writer: WINK News