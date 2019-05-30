Special discounts for teachers at Disney World this summer

It’s almost summer and that means summer vacation for most educators.

School staffers can spend their summer vacation at a group of Walt Disney World hotels with special teacher appreciation rates.

Teachers and school staffers should book their vacation for between May 27 and Sept. 3, 2019.

The nightly rates for a room range from $75-$129 a night. The offer is accepted at B Resort and Spa, Best Western, Doubletree Suites, Hilton Orlando Buena Vista, Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Palace, the Holiday Inn and the Wyndham Garden Lake Buena Vista.

The perks don’t end at the hotel perks.

Educators can also enjoy scheduled Extra Magic Hours at select theme parks with a valid entry ticket, 60-day FastPasses and reservations for all the Disney World Theme Parks, advanced dining reservations and transportation to the theme parks.

Some blackout dates apply, and availability could be limited, according to the Disney Springs Hotels website.

The teacher appreciation rates apply to preschool, daycare, kindergarten through college teachers and school staff members.

