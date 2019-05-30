South Fort Myers eatery releases new menu for restaurant week

There is opportunity for us all in Southwest Florida to experience dozens of restaurants, hundreds of tasty dishes, and none will break the bank. Now is the chance to sample scrumptious dishes at eateries in the area. We are talking three-course meals for one set, affordable price.

Artisan Eatery in south Fort Myers is just one of the many places taking part in Sizzle Southwest Florida Restaurant Week this month.

“One thing we like about restaurant week is we get to step out of our comfort zone and do something we normally wouldn’t,” Chef Tim Yoa said. “We have a diver grouper on our menu.”

Chef Yoa is rolling out an all-new menu for at Artisan Eatery for restaurant week.

“We are primarily sandwiches, salads, paninis,” Yoa said. “So for restaurant week, we take that, and we kind of step it up a notch.”

Now until June 12, $36 will buy any patron a three-course meal at Artisan Eatery.

It starts with soup or salad, offers entrée options like filet mignon and black grouper.

“We’re doing a bolognese with an ox tail,” Yoa said. “So we braise the ox tail and then put it into a bolognese, a pasta vinaigrette and some shaved Parmesan.”

Yoa said it’s a tasty way people can support the local farms he buys ingredients from. And it supports the local students, who will someday run restaurants like Artisan Eatery.

Every meal Yoa sells during restaurant week will help fund the Sizzle SWFL FGCU Food & Beverage Scholarship.

MORE: Sizzle Southwest Florida patrons will fund FGCU student scholarships

“We are actually going above and beyond and instead of the $1 donation, we’re gonna donate $3 this time around just because we do believe in the scholarship,” Yoa said.

_______

Check back with WINK News throughout Restaurant Week as we cover the event and highlight participating restaurants and their menus.

Reporter: Melinda Lee

Writer: Jack Lowenstein