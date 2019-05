Serial Cape Coral bank robber gets bond set in first appearance

Larry Masters made his first appearance in front of a judge Thursday morning for three counts of bank robbery from Cape Coral.

The judge set Master’s bond $130K and ordered him to stay away from the locations he robbed.

The judge ordered that if Masters was to bond out, that he wear a mandatory GPS monitoring tracker.

His next court date is July 1.

