Road rage incidents grow in number in SWFL

We asked if our state has a road rage problem after recent incidents and past incidents in 2019. We reported on a road rage incident that happened in North Naples back in March. And within the last two weeks, two men were accused of point guns at drivers during road rage episodes.

Safety & Security Specialist Rich Kolko told us road rage is not something to be taken lightly.

“If you get into a road rage incident, you may end up in jail, affecting your whole life,” Kolko. “And even worse, you may hurt some people, hurt some children.”

Koko said contributing factors are heavy traffic patterns, ignorant drivers and even heat. Additionally, he said drivers are the key to making our roads less aggressive.

“The best thing is to just let it go,” Kolko said. “I know that could be difficult at times or to turn the other cheek when anger gets up there and heat gets at you. But at the end of the day, you want to get home safe.”

On Wednesday, deputies arrested Joseph Wayne Dickson, 47, for pointing a gun at another driver in Golden Gate Estates near Santa Barbara Boulevard and Green Boulevard after the victim said Dickson cut him off.

On Monday, deputies arrested Lazaro Ulpiano, 28, for sideswiping a car near Immokalee Road and Wilson Boulevard and pulling a handgun on the driver and his girlfriend.

And back in March, we reported on a road rage incident where a man gave the finger to another driver in North Naples.

“I suppose people have been frustrated with me from time to time, and they’ve managed to give me the finger,” Barbara Wolf said. “But it wasn’t a finger on an automatic rifle or a gun.”

Ulpiano bonded out of Collier Count jail. Dickson is still behind bars facing an aggravated assault charge.

“I believe there’s not enough road space in this county,” Bryan Russell said. “They need to create more roads. There’s just not enough room anymore.”

