REAL ID-compliant driver licenses coming to Lee County Tax Collector locations

The Lee County Tax Collector’s Office is launching what they call safety technology. Driver licenses issued at the seven Tax Collector service centers throughout Lee County will soon incorporate enhanced security features. The new licenses also meet federal REAL ID requirements, meaning they’ll still be valid for commercial flights beyond Sept. 30, 2020, the last day Americans age 18 and up will be allowed to board commercial flights without REAL ID-compliant IDs.

“Bringing these upgraded licenses into our service center locations now makes it convenient for everyone in Lee County to beat the rush before the REAL ID deadline,” Lee County Tax Collector Larry Hart said. “Plus, it’s safer, so you can rest easy.”

The licenses will be phased in at each Tax Collector location throughout the rest of 2019. License renewals through the state’s GoRenew.com website won’t have the new licenses until a later date.

The improved security features include barcodes instead of a magnetic strip on the back with ultraviolet ink on the front. Raised text on the corner makes it easy to recognize the new license just by touching it. Printed designations make it easy for first responders to tell if the card holder has a chronic medical condition in the event of an emergency.

Residents aren’t required to switch to the new license unless theirs is expiring or they’re changing their name or address. However, with the upcoming REAL ID air travel changes, it is recommended to take advantage of these new enhanced ID’s as soon as they become available.

Visit leetc.com for a list of service center locations, hours, and phone numbers. Call ahead to see if the location nearest you has the new safer, REAL ID-compliant licenses. For more information on the new REAL ID-compliant, visit flhsmv.gov.

Writer: WINK News