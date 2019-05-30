Damages from the fire in North Fort Myers. (Credit: WINK News)
Damages from the fire in North Fort Myers. (Credit: WINK News)
NORTH FORT MYERS

Fire destroys trailer, takes the life of a dog in North Fort Myers

Published: May 30, 2019 1:22 PM EDT
Updated: May 30, 2019 1:29 PM EDT

A fire destroys a mobile home in North Fort Myers and takes the life of a dog Thursday afternoon.

The owner came home to his trailer as it was burning. Bayshore Fire Department responded to the scene around noon.

The trailer was unoccupied at the time of the fire except for two dogs. Only one of the dogs was able to be rescued. The other was hiding under a couch, but could not be resuscitated and died from the incident.

No people were injured in the fire.

