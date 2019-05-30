North Collier Fire to host hurricane preparedness open house

North Collier Fire is holding a hurricane preparedness open house Saturday to help you get ready for hurricane season.

WINK News meteorologist Matt Devitt will be at the open house which is a free, family-friendly event. Emergency assistance agencies, including the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, will be on hand with activities, displays and information to help protect your family and property in the event of a hurricane or other disaster.

Fire truck tours, children’s activities, Community Emergency Response Team (CERT), personal disaster preparedness, property protection measures and more.

WHEN:

Saturday, June 1, 2019

10:00 am — 12:00 pm

WHERE:

North Collier Fire Control & Rescue District

Station 45

1885 Veterans Park Drive

Naples, FL 34109