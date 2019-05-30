Naples driver aims loaded gun at another motorist

A Naples man was arrested Wednesday after deputies say he pointed a gun at another motorist in Golden Gate.

The suspect, Joseph Wayne Dickson, 50, faces charges of Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon.

The incident happened shortly after 8 p.m. on Santa Barbara Blvd. near the intersection with Green Blvd.

The victim told deputies that Dickson cut him off and later pointed a handgun at him, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office press release states. The victim followed Dickson from a distance to a house in Golden Gate. Then, the victim contacted law enforcement.

When deputies arrived, they made contact with Dickson, who confessed to the incident, per the press release. Dickson led deputies to the location of the weapon inside the home. The gun was fully loaded with a round in the chamber.

Dickson was taken into custody and transported to the Collier County jail.