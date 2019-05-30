Moms honor donors of Gilchrist Park in Punta Gorda

A group of mothers went above and beyond to make sure their kids were safe last year. They didn’t think the money Punta Gorda set aside for a new park was enough, so they came up with more. And they’re not the only ones excited about it.

Local moms helped raise an extra $100,000 on top of what the City of Punta Gorda budgeted to build Gilchrist Park in 2018.

Organizers will honors all the donors who helped ensure Gilchrist Park would be a safe place for families to enjoy Thursday.

“It took all the moms to get everyone excited about it,” said Julie Price, a mother who helped with the park initiative. “So tonight we’re actually thanking our donors.”

At Gilchrist park, you’ll find an abundance of shade, soft surfaces and plenty of structures to climb on.

“It’s important to have soft ground for the kids, so they don’t get hurt when they’re playing,” Jimmy Felton said. ‘And the shade, it helps the parents watching over the kids.”

And those extra touches are thanks in part to the group of moms.

“A couple of years ago, the city proposed a renovation of the park, and they had a certain budget, but we wanted to make sure it was the best it could for our kids,” Price said.

There is a mural at the park that highlights the local families and businesses that donated their time and money.

"We just have a really supportive, philanthropic community here in Punta Gorda."

Everyone at the park celebration agreed good like this can happen when local leaders work with the people they serve. And the moms said they knew it would take more to make sure the park was safe and appropriate for kids of all age, and they’re thrilled with the result.

“Just a center piece, a place where families can gather and enjoy themselves,” Price said. “Even people that come and visit from other parts of the country can bring their children here to play.”

Reporter: Morgan Rynor

Writer: Jack Lowenstein