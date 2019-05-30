Lee County chief academic officer resigns effective immediately

An unplanned shake up within the School District of Lee County happened this week.

Wanda Creel, chief academic officer, resigned Tuesday.

Creel wrote her letter of resignation saying she was leaving effective immediately to school board members and Superintendent Dr. Greg Adkins. In the letter, she discusses a conversation from the previous week that she said left her in shock and confused.

Adkins would not elaborate on their conversation but said Creel did great work for the school district.

“Honestly, I think it was a very positive discussion,” Adkins said. “Other than that, I would prefer not to elaborate. Again, we wish her the very best. I think she’s a very talented individual. And she has a good team in place, but it would have been very helpful for her to stay and make the transition smoother.”

We left a message with Creel for comment but have not heard back. And article in the Daily Memphian Newspaper in Tennessee names Creel as a finalist for a superintendent position.

MORE: Collierville School Board interviews five finalists for superintendent

Reporter: Taylor Petras

Writer: Jack Lowenstein