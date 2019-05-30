Fort Myers Beach residents demand the FAA for less flights overhead

Too loud for comfort? Some people on Fort Myers Beach said there are too many planes flying above their homes.

“They’re flying pretty much directly overhead,” said Daniel Hughes, Fort Myers Beach resident. “Occasionally they’re flying directly across the island.”

Hughes is one of the many neighbors who live in the middle of Estero Island, asking for less of the noise pollution to have more peace and quiet.

“Its a plane coming over here every two minutes or so,” Hughes said. “They follow one right behind the other.”

The former mayor of Fort Myers Beach, along with other neighbors, formed a committee to monitor the flight patterns over the island. They said during the season, 200 planes a day fly overhead. Out of season, around 60.

“The airport is 10 nautical miles from the turning point here,” Hughes said. “They don’t need 10 nautical miles to come in on a flight path to that airport.”

On Thursday, the Town of Fort Myers Beach met with representatives from the Federal Aviation Administration. They sought to derail the plane train.

The recommendations from the town include using an alternative route during the hours of 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.; reducing the number of planes flying over the island; and, they want pilots to fly higher than 3,000 feet.

Although representatives from the FAA said the changes would not happen overnight, the agency is determined to work with the beach community.

Reporter: Brea Hollingsworth

Writer: Michael Mora