Firefighters say parts of Collier in need of fire hydrants

When there is fire in many places, firefighters must bring their own water to put out the flames and smoke. And that can cause a whole new set of problems.

Firefighters say they need more fire hydrants in East Naples.

“Golden Gate Estates, East Naples and down in the south end, where there’s not a lot of fire hydrants, we will automatically send those water tankers with us to bring an extra 3,000 gallons of water to the scene,” said Chief Kingman Schuldt of Greater Naples Fire Rescue District.

Schuldt said it’s common for there to be a lack of nearby fire hydrants in older and rural areas of Collier County.

“There were no trucks or cars or anything that could go down the street,” said Dorthy Valverde in East Naples after a fire broke out nearby. “Everywhere, all the way down to the other street way down.”

Valverde said she understands safety is always a concern but doesn’t like the backlog it creates and wants to see more hydrants in her neighborhood.

It’s up to the City of Naples and Collier County governments to implement a process to install more fire hydrants in areas that need them.

All the fire departments can do is make sure they are up to code. If you have a concern about fire hydrants, no matter where you live in our coverage areas, contact your local government.

The fire hydrants throughout the county are set up within current fire regulations, but Chief Schuldt said that needs to change in the interest of safety.

“Most cities, as they get older, most counties, as they age, start to have to deal with those water supply challenges,” Schuldt said.

Reporter: Jerrica Valtierra

Writer: Jack Lowenstein