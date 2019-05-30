Federal subpoena demands information on Andrew Gillum

A federal grand jury subpoena is asking for information on Andrew Gillum, his 2018 campaign for governor and organizations with ties to him.

The subpoena was obtained by the Tampa Bay Times.

During his campaign for governor last year, Gillum said that he was not a target of an FBI investigation into Tallahassee’s City Hall, which has already led to the arrests of three people.

The investigation has centered on corruption in Tallahassee, but the Times says the new subpoena is focused on Gillum’s campaign and the people and organizations tied to him.

According to the Times, Gillum declined to answer questions about the subpoena, but said in a statement, “We stand ready to assist any future review of our work, because I am confident we always did the right thing and complied fully with the law.”

“We ran an open and honest campaign. A campaign powered by thousands of volunteers and supporters. A campaign that captured imaginations and earned over four million votes,” Gillum continued. “When you run a campaign that puts the power in the hands of the people, and fights for change, it inevitably invites close scrutiny, regardless of the facts.”

The subpoena demands “documents, electronically stored information, or objects” dating back to January 2015 about Gillum, his 2018 gubernatorial campaign and his political committee, Forward Florida.

The subpoena also demands information on:

John H. Jackson, the president and CEO of the Schott Foundation for Public Education, a Massachusetts based non-profit. Gillum was listed as a board member on the non-profit’s website until March 2017. Also on the subpoena is a related organization, Opportunity to Learn Action Fund. Gillum was president of that non-profit as recently as 2017, according to its tax documents.

Donald Sussman, an investor and philanthropist who donated $1.5 million to Gillum’s bid for governor. Harris Parnell, a donor adviser who has worked for Sussman, is also named.

Sharon Lettman-Hicks, a long-time friend and adviser to Gillum who is currently the CEO of the National Black Justice Commission, a black LGBTQ advocacy group. She served with Gillum on the board of the Schott Foundation. Her public relations firm, P&P Communications, is also listed in the subpoena.

Documents must be turned over by June 7.

