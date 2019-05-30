Attempt to identify burglar accused of stealing a firearm attachment

Cape Coral police are searching for a burglar suspected of stealing a handgun magazine from a vehicle.

On Monday, Cape Coral police responded to a vehicle burglary at the 400 block of SE 14th Ter. The victim walked out of his house this morning and noticed the toolbox attached to the bed of his vehicle was ajar.

The victim left his vehicle unlocked and later found his loaded black Kimber 45 caliber magazine missing, according to police.

A Ring doorbell captured a photo of a suspect, who is described as having blonde hair and is likely around 18-years-old wearing blue jeans and a tube top, per the press release.

If you have any information on the identity of the suspect, please contact the Cape Coral Police Department at 239-574-3223. You can also submit an anonymous tip. Go to www.capecops.com/tips or text a tip- text CCPD+”Your Message” to CRIMES (274637). Finally, you can call Crimestoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). Please use this Case Report # 19-010400.