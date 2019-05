8-month old baby found inside a drug home during a raid

Lee County Sheriff’s Office says pounds of drugs and illegal guns are off the streets after a raid of a drug home.

LCSO says inside the home at Pine Manor was an 8-month old baby as well as a bag of pills, ammunition, fentanyl, marijuana, meth, and cocaine.

The baby and mother is now safe.

No other details have been given on the bust.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders