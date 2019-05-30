Safety remains a priority despite schools being out for summer break in Lee County

Thursday marks the final day of school for 150,000 students in Lee, Collier, Desoto, Hendry, and Glades counties.

But even during the summer, safety is a priority for schools.

Security was a big issue this past year and that focus continues with the district performing physical security assessments all over their schools, to make sure they are even safer for the next year.

The past year saw many safety changes following the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Now, every school has a single point of entry, and if you go to the school you have to go through surveillance.

The district says continued improvements to the district’s safety and infrastructure are all made possible after the sales tax passed in November. This tax will help funnel money into the district which will allow them to make safety and security improvements.

“The video surveillance system, it’s getting much more in terms of the resolution improving. And we are actually getting to a point where we are getting some artificial intelligence where it can start to work to send alerts to our administrators if we have suspicious behavior,” said Superintendent Greg Adkins.

The sales tax is also being used for the expansion of Lehigh Senior High School over the summer. On top of that the district will also be looking to hire more teachers. Each year the district says they hire between 500 and 700 teachers.

Reporter: Nicole Lauren

Writer: Lincoln Saunders