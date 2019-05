Three years since Diana’s disappearance

Three years ago today, was the start of a nightmare for the family of a little girl. Diana Alvarez vanished from her San Carlos Park home in the middle of the night.

The only suspect in her disappearance is Jorge Guerrero. A grand jury indicted him with First Degree Murder. But search crews have never found a body.

Rich Kolko, WINK News safety and security specialist, provides insight on what could happen in cases like this.

Reporter: Rich Kolko