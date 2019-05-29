Summer Reading Program kicks off with a party to prevent ‘summer slide’

The Lee County Library System is kicking off the 2019 Summer Reading Program, A Universe of Stories!, with a special celebration event.

The event will include an afternoon filled with fun, games, community organizations and a variety of food trucks. Children and teens will receive a free book as part of the annual Summer Reading Program.

Participation in the Summer Reading Program helps prevent the ‘summer slide’, which can set children back several months in learning.

Weekly prize drawings will be held at each branch for participants in grades K-12 that visit the library during the summer, and adults can also earn chances to win branch prizes by participating in the Intergalactic Multi-Task Challenge.

All programs are free and open to the public, but advanced registration is suggested to guarantee your spot in the program.

The kickoff event is from 12 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, at East County Regional Library, 881 Gunnery Road North, Lehigh Acres.

For more information, call 239-533-4230 or go to www.leelibrary.net/summer.