Palm Beach Boulevard convenience store catches fire in Tice

Firefighters responded to a fire Wednesday at The Foam and Fizz discount grocery convenience store on Palm Beach Boulevard in the east Fort Myers Tice neighborhood.

Our on scene reporter Nicole Lauren said around 7:45 am that smoke was still billowing out but seems to be contained for the most part.

Tice and Fort Myers Fire are on scene and two fire fighters were being tended to by paramedics for minor injuries.

Heavy damage can be seen to the right side of the building and you can see the roof is caving in and very burnt.

