Lee County offering additional Hurricane Preparedness Seminars in June

Lee County Emergency Management is offering Hurricane Preparedness Seminars to help prepare for hurricane season, which officially begins June 1.

Additional seminars have been added to give more opportunities for SWFL residents to make the informative sessions.

The dates and locations are as followed:

Friday, June 14 at 1 p.m. – Sanibel Community House, 2173 Periwinkle Way, Sanibel, 33957

Friday, June 14 at 6 p.m. – United Methodist Church, 5701 Pine Island Road N.W., Bokeelia, 33922

Wednesday, June 19 at 2 p.m. – Cape Coral Public Library, 921 SW 39 th Terrace, Cape Coral, 33914, in the large meeting room

Thursday, June 20 at 10 a.m. – Sanibel Community House, 2173 Periwinkle Way, Sanibel, 33957

Thursday, June 27 at 6 p.m. – Habitat for Humanity, 1288 N. Tamiami Trail, North Fort Myers, 33903

Additional seminar dates and locations will be posted if more are scheduled at www.leeeoc.com; check the website to see if registration is necessary for individual events.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders