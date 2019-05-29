Get ready for hurricane season during the Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday

The 2019 Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday begins on Friday, May 31, 2019, and ends on Thursday, June 6, 2019. During this sales tax holiday period, qualifying items related to disaster preparedness are exempt from sales tax.

The sales tax holiday does not apply to:

the rental or repair of any of the qualifying items.

sales in a theme park, entertainment complex, public lodging establishment, or airport

Complete Hurricane Coverage: WINK Weather Authority Hurricane Central

Qualifying Items

Selling for $10 or less:

Reusable ice (reusable ice packs)

Selling for $20 or less:

Any portable self-powered light source (powered by battery, solar, hand-crank, or gas): Candles, Flashlights, Lanterns

Selling for $25 or less:

Any gas or diesel fuel container, including LP gas and kerosene containers.

Selling for $30 or less:

Batteries, including rechargeable batteries, listed sizes only (excluding automobile and

boat batteries): AAA-cell, AA-cell, C-cell, D-cell, 6-volt, 9-volt

Coolers and ice chests (food-storage; nonelectrical)

Selling for $50 or less:



Bungee cords

Ground anchor systems

Radios (powered by battery, solar, or hand crank)

Two-way

Weather band

Ratchet straps

Tarpaulins (tarps)

Tie-down kits

Visqueen, plastic sheeting, plastic drop, cloths, and other flexible waterproof sheeting

Selling for $750 or less:

Portable generators used to provide light or communications, or to preserve food in the event of a power outage.

Note: Eligible light sources and radios qualify for the exemption even if electrical cords are also included.

For more from Florida Revenue, click here.