FWC arrests 13 for boating under the influence over Memorial Day weekend

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers were out on patrol last weekend looking for boaters operating carelessly and impaired.

Over the course of the three-day weekend, 13 people were arrested for boating under the influence of alcohol or drugs (BUI) in Lee, Charlotte, Sarasota and Manatee Counties.

BUI is a misdemeanor offense and those arrested are taken to jail. If found guilty, those arrested can end up with fines up to $1,000 plus court costs, and even jail time for a first offense.

In 2018, there were 56 fatal boating crashes resulting in 59 fatalities across the state of Florida. Alcohol or drug use was determined to be a factor in 19% of those fatal accidents.

The FWC encourages boaters to have a designated operator when spending the day out on the water. All summer long FWC and partner agencies will be patrolling Florida waters making sure that boaters are being safe and responsible. For more information about boating safety please visit myfwc.com.