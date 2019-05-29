Family says there is more to the story of man robbing four banks

Four bank robberies and one man.

Police said they arrested Anthony Masters after his latest hold up at a Synovous Bank in Cape Coral yesterday. But, Anthony’s sister said there is more to the story.

“They’re hurt,” Ginger Masters said. “We are all hurt. He’s a good guy. He’s a great uncle. He’s a great brother.”

Ginger is not sure what to think. She thought her brother changed, yet his recent actions seem to say that he did not.

Ginger had no idea her brother was robbing banks.

“Yes, he knows he did it,” said Ginger through tears.

“What alerted you to this?” said John Carlos Estrada, a WINK News reporter.

“My brother-in-law was watching the news and just as soon as I’d seen him,” Ginger said.

“You said it was the video, right?” John asked.

Yes, the walk,” Ginger said. “The gant. Yes.”

It was Tuesday afternoon’s robbery that gave Anthony away to his family. Cape Coral Police Dept. said in total, Anthony has robbed three banks on four different occasions.

Anthony is a convicted felon who served 15 years in state prison for serious crimes. His sister said the prison time changed her brother for the worst.

“He needs helps,” Ginger said. “He should have gotten it when he got outta prison. Not just when he was in there.”

Anthony remains in Lee County Jail. Police are investigating if Anthony was involved in other bank robberies.

While there is no excuse for her brother’s actions, Ginger wants people to know he has a mental illness and was off his medication for a while.

“He’s got this problem,” Ginger said. “He hears the voices. He’s paranoid all the time. He’s a really hard worker.”

Reporter: John-Carlos Estrada

Writer: Michael Mora