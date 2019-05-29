CCPD makes arrest in recent bank robberies in Cape Coral

Cape Coral Police Department held a press conference on Wednesday in reference to the recent bank robberies in Cape Coral.



In the conference CCPD stated they made an arrest of Anthony Larry Masters, 49, for three counts of bank robbery from Cape Coral. Masters also had a firearm on him and is a convicted felon.

CCPD said Masters was meticulous about how he dressed and how he went about performing the robbery. They said he would pass over a piece of paper with his demands to the teller, and would threaten he had a gun if demands weren’t met/

Masters never once pulled out a gun, and always made sure to get back the paper before leaving the bank.

Several witnesses from each bank that was robbed came forward with statements, which ultimately led to Masters arrest on Wednesday morning.

The amount of money stolen has not been disclosed.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders