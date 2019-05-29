Alana Tamplin’s family continues to wait for answers in their daughter’s death

With the news of one hit-and-run driver being placed in handcuffs in Cape Coral, a North Fort Myers family is begging for people not to forget about their daughter who was also a victim of hit-and-run.

12-year old Alana Tamplin was a victim of an hit-and-run while she was near her sister’s bus stop in January, a short distance from her home. The driver fled the scene but then came back a short time later, but no arrest has been made.

Alana’s dad is wondering when his family will finally have some closure.

“Yeah I’m running out of patience with this one it’s getting frustrating,” said Daryl Tamplin.

“I’m ready to see what’s going to happen and I really just wanna know what happened in that car. I want to know what happened that you couldn’t avoid hitting my little girl,” said Daryl Tamplin.

Daryl says he feels like people have forgotten about his daughters case, and he hopes that talking about it will remind others, and to make sure they hold on to their own kids tightly.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders