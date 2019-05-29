In this Monday, May 27, 2019 photo made available by the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens, Fla., four black and white baby ruffed lemurs peek out of their next box. Lemurs are a critically endangered species from Madagascar. (Lynde Nunn/Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens via AP)
In this Monday, May 27, 2019 photo made available by the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens, Fla., four black and white baby ruffed lemurs peek out of their next box. Lemurs are a critically endangered species from Madagascar. (Lynde Nunn/Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens via AP)
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP)

4 black and white ruffled lemurs born at Florida zoo

Published: May 29, 2019 2:53 PM EDT

A Florida zoo is welcoming the birth of four critically endangered black and white ruffled lemurs.

Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens spokeswoman JJ Vitale said in a news release that the lemurs were born Sunday. They are the third litter for parents Hawk and Potter.

All four lemurs are male, which may allow them stay longer at the zoo. Female lemur offspring become incompatible with their mothers around age 2.

Black and white ruffled lemur mothers don’t carry their offspring around. Instead, Vitale says, they build a nest and leave the litter there, returning to nurse.

She says the family will bond behind the scenes for the immediate future.

All lemurs are native only to Madagascar and are critically endangered.

Author: Associated Press
SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2019 WINK Digital Media