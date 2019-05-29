4 black and white ruffled lemurs born at Florida zoo

A Florida zoo is welcoming the birth of four critically endangered black and white ruffled lemurs.

Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens spokeswoman JJ Vitale said in a news release that the lemurs were born Sunday. They are the third litter for parents Hawk and Potter.

All four lemurs are male, which may allow them stay longer at the zoo. Female lemur offspring become incompatible with their mothers around age 2.

Black and white ruffled lemur mothers don’t carry their offspring around. Instead, Vitale says, they build a nest and leave the litter there, returning to nurse.

She says the family will bond behind the scenes for the immediate future.

All lemurs are native only to Madagascar and are critically endangered.

Author: Associated Press