Tornado Damage in Dayton, Ohio. Photo via CBS News
DAYTON

Tornadoes tear through Dayton, Ohio area, leave “crazy damage”

Published: May 28, 2019 5:23 AM EDT

A series of confirmed and suspected tornadoes ripped through Ohio’s Miami Valley on Memorial Day night, causing injuries and widespread damage and leaving tens of thousands of homes and businesses in the dark. The funnels were packed so closely together that one crossed the path carved by another and kicked up debris so thick it was seen on radar.

Author: CBS News
Writer:Lincoln Saunders
