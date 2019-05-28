Synovus Bank in Cape Coral robbed Tuesday afternoon

A Cape Coral police are searching for a suspect after a Cape Coral was robbed Tuesday afternoon.

According to police the suspect entered the Synovus Bank at 205 Del Prado Blvd S. at 12:54 p.m. The man came into the bank and handed the teller a note which demanded money. No weapon was shown or seen by the employees within the bank.

The teller gave the man an undisclosed amount money and the suspect fled the scene.

The suspect is being described as a male dressed in jeans, a black long sleeve shirt, and a black baseball cap.

A detective from the Major Crimes Unit, K9, and a forensic technician responded to the scene. Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect.

If you have any information on the identity of the suspect, please contact the Cape Coral Police Department at 239-574-3223. You can also submit an anonymous tip. Go to www.capecops.com/tips or text a tip- text CCPD+”Your Message” to CRIMES (274637). Finally, you can call Crimestoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS. Please use this Case Report # 19-010489.