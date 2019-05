SWFL Crimestoppers starts new series to solve cold cases

Southwest Florida Crimestopper’s Jennifer Lambert talks about their new series kicking off on social media called “The Search Continues.”

The series highlights a different cold case every week in need of leads.

If you know anything about a crime, you can contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477), or you can download the P3 Tips mobile app.

If your information leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

Producer: Brandon Rossman