Surviving the Summer: Getting kids to step outside their comfort zone

With summer break just a few days away, WINK News is helping you prepare for the summer. Summer time is an opportunity for kids to get out and try new things and take a step towards getting out of their comfort zone.

Best-selling Author Caroline Paul has spent her life outside of her comfort zone. She was once the first female firefighter in a San Francisco fire station, she surfs, as well as sea kayaking. Now she wants to encourage young girls to be less fearful of trying new things.

“I think it’s really important to encourage bravery in girls … It turns out and studies show this is that parents caution their girls way more they do their boys, which means that girls grow up really being fearful of a lot of things,” said Paul.

This has led Caroline to write a book called the “Gutsy Girl” followed by “You are Mighty” which encourages bravery in the next generation. Little did she know the impact these books would have on 10-year old Arya Jawlikar.

Arya says the books have inspired her to try more risky and scary things that previously she may not have done, like giving a speech at her school about equality and peace and just for all.

Caroline Paul says it’s never too early or too late to find your inner gutsy girl, and a good way to start is to practice Micro-Bravery. Examples could be as simple as little kids raising a hand in class or an adult attending a party alone.

Those small things can lead to less fear and more confidence.