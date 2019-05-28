Naples woman brings toys, support to child cancer patient, families in need

One Naples woman believes we all have the power to make our community better, so she leads by example.

Sarai Salinas loves her new toys and the support she feels she fights for her life.

“When you have child,” said Adela Salinas through tears, “you never want to see or hear cancer.”

Adela said she would never forget the day doctors diagnosed her daughter with stage four cancer. But she also will always remember the day a stranger reached out to help her family.

“I saw Adela and I saw Sarai in her stroller and I immediately knew that she was obviously battling cancer,” Amber Alvarez said. “I have two kids. I can’t imagine going through this. Everybody should try to do anything they can to help.”

Amber started bringing the Salinas family groceries and toys for Sarai to play with during her chemotherapy treatments.

After Amber used her ‘Naples Macaroni Kid’ website, which shares ways and events aiming to give back to the community, to let others know the Salinas family’s needs. Support poured in from around the country, with people as far as New York sending gift cards.

Seeing Sarai smile is the greatest reward for Amber. Amber, the woman that is inspiring people, said anyone could make a difference in someone’s life by reaching out with a helping hand.

Reporter: Melinda Lee

Writer: Michael Mora