Nine arrested in Fort Myers prostitution sting

Nine people have been arrested, ranging in age from 26 to 75, by the Fort Myers Police Department in an undercover prostitution sting.

On Friday, members of the FMPD Vice/Narcotics Unit conducted an undercover prostitution sting along the Cleveland Avenue corridor after receiving a number of complaints.

During the operation they arrested the following suspects facing charges on prostitution related offenses:

Waldo Rivera, 75

Chelsea Dillard, 26

Michael Zurla, 67

Antoine Wright, 42

Charles Cosby, 37

Melody Ducasse, 33

Virgil Robinson, 45

Benjamin Waber, 35

Tavaris Roberts, 32

*Ages indicated are at time of arrest.