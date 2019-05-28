Millions battle the illness that took Red Sox player Bill Buckner’s life

Bill Buckner, a former Red Sox 1st baseman, died on Monday at 69-years-old.

Buckner lost his battle with dementia, which is an illness impacting millions of people.

Red Sox fans across the country remember the baseball player best known for an upsetting moment during the 1986 World Series, but also for recording more than 2,700 hits during his career among various teams. His death brings about the discussion of his illness, Lewy Body Dementia.

Dr. John Brillman, a Lee Health neurologist, said it is one of the most common types of dementia, which is a disease that comes in many forms. This one, impacting more than 1.3 million people.

“The thing that really distinguishes are that hallucinations are more vivid and more common,” Dr. Brillman said.

It is something Barbara Robinson knows first hand. Robinson said it is hard on a family as she took care of her mother who died after suffering from dementia for about 10 years.

“You need to be there,” Robinson said. “The family needs to be there.”

It is a bleak outlook as Dr. Brillman said the disease could impact anyone. If you have trouble remembering, get easily agitated, have a tendency to get lost while driving and see things that are not there, Dr. Brillman said, you may have dementia and should talk to a doctor.

“People over 80,” Brillman said, “the incidents of dementia is 50% to some degree.”

Reporter: Britni McDonald

Writer: Michael Mora