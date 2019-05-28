Former Naples High School teacher sentenced to 8 years for solicitation of minor

A man accused of having sex with a minor and soliciting of a minor for sex was sentenced on the solicitation charge Tuesday.

Brock Smith, a former Naples High School teacher and football coach, is accused of having sex with a teen in a bathroom and sending a naked picture of himself to another.

A judge sentenced Smith to eight years in jail and 10 years probation as a registered sexual offender for one count of Solicitation of a Child and 10 years of sex offender probation for one count of Transmission of Material Harmful to Minors.

Smith was initially expected to take a plea deal but ultimately plead no contest straight to the court in May after the State Attorney’s Office told the defendant there’s new information that would enhance the charges in both of cases.

They said they would take the current two second-degree charges of sex with a minor to first-degree. And the two third-degree charges in the second case, of soliciting sex from a minor, to second degree.

A defendant can give up their right to a jury trial and plea directly to the judge to be sentenced. Whe Smith pled no contest and was adjudicated guilty.

Smith has another case set for trial in September where he is charged with two counts of Unlawful Sexual Activity against a child.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story misstated Smith’s plea. He did not take a plea agreement and plead no contest to the soliciting charge.