Florida man hits mom in the head with corn cob, deputies say

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Zephyrhills man after deputies claim he threw corn on the cob at his mom Saturday night at their home.

According to an arrest affidavit, the corn hit the top of the mother’s head, but she did not suffer any physical injuries in the Memorial Day weekend altercation.

The arrest affidavit lists his occupation as a “cook.”

Cody James Cummins was charged with domestic battery.

