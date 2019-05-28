Driver accused of pointing a gun out of the window, reckless driving arrested

A suspect was arrested after being accused of pulling a gun while driving in Collier County.

According to Collier County Sheriff’s Office, deputies got a call about a reckless driver at the intersection of Immokalee Road and Wilson Boulevard Tuesday morning.

They say the suspect cut off another driver before pointing a handgun out the vehicle window.

Deputies were able to find a vehicle matching the description and “conducted a felony stop” near Collier Boulevard and Pine Ridge Road, finding a firearm inside, according to CCSO.

The suspect was arrested and faces a charge of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.