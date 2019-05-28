Crime Stoppers seeks identity of suspect in North Fort Myers Home Depot theft

A man suspected of stealing a cart full of tools from a North Fort Myers Home Depot is wanted by deputies.

According to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers, the suspect entered the Home Depot at 3031 NE Pine Island Rd. on May 19, then left the store without purchasing the merchandise in his cart.

In the surveillance image at least four tools could be seen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).