Canterbury’s catcher proud of team amid injury and championship loss

We are just 48 hours removed from Canterbury’s loss in the 3A baseball state championship. An injury to their starting catcher the game prior to took him out from behind home plate, but it didn’t keep the Cougars from suffering the championship loss together.

Camilo Lilleslatten was found to have internal bleeding from the in-game injury. So there was no way doctors were letting him out on the diamond for Canterbury’s state championship. Sill, Lilleslatten stayed in the game that day and only learned the extent of his injuries later.

The day before they faced opponent Lakeland Christian in the big game, Lilleslatten already knew his high school playing carer was over. But he was able to fulfill one more task in his Cougars uniform.

Lilleslatten made the decision to leave the hospital and go root for his team. But that is not what was most important for him.

“The most important thing is having a purpose to play,” Lilleslatten said. “I just want to be back today. And I was extremely happy to be able to see them play and be with them. It’s been quite a ride.”

Despite the loss state championship, Lilleslatten told us there is way more to be proud about than not.

Reporter: Andrew Keesee

Writer: Jack Lowenstein