Credit: Google Maps.
COLLIER COUNTY

Vehicle fire clear on northbound I-75 in Collier County

Published: May 27, 2019 6:30 PM EDT
Updated: May 27, 2019 7:22 PM EDT

Florida Highway Patrol responded to a vehicle fire on northbound I-75 mile marker 76 in Collier County Monday.

The scene is clear.

Writer:WINK News
SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2019 WINK Digital Media