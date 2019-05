Roadblock clear after vehicle fire on SR-82 in Lehigh Acres

Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle fire at the intersection of State Road 82 and Rue Labeau Circle in Lehigh Acres Monday.

The fire was southeast of Wild Turkey Strand Preserve.

The roadway is back open.

Drivers are advised to use caution.

Credit: Kassandra Barnswell.

Writer: WINK News