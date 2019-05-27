Brush fire put out before flames reach Lehigh Acres homes

Lehigh Acres Fire Control & Rescue District responded to a brush fire that burned half an acre of land and came dangerously close to homes in Lehigh Acres Monday.

Firefighters responded to the fire along 21st Street West just north of lee Boulevard and south of Harns Marsh.

Neighbors were a bit frantic when they realized brush was ablaze near their homes. Some began to use personal hoses to try and stave of the flames from reaching homes.

The fire department responded and within minutes, crews put the fire out.

The fire remains under investigation.

There will be more dry days this week, which adds fuel to brush fires if they break out. It’s important to be mindful of home activities that could spark flames.

Reporter: Morgan Rynor

Writer: Jack Lowenstein