Bonita Springs Memorial Day Parade honors veterans for their sacrifice

The sites and sounds of Memorial Day are solemn, reflecting on the sacrifices many made defending our freedom. That tradition continues in a few hours in Bonita Springs.

While it is quiet at Riverside Park right now, in a few hours hundreds of people will be here. The event in Bonita Springs has been going on for years.

Mayor Peter Simmons tells us that each year, it only gets bigger. The city hosts the event, along with the fire department, the sheriff’s office and the Veterans Advisory Committee. Simmons said we could expect to hear from several speakers.

One of these speakers is a former commander of the American Legion Post 303. You can also expect a 21 gun salute and the posting of the colors. The Mayor said today is a day to reflect and remember the men and women who lost their lives serving our country.

“I would certainly encourage anyone that would like to attend to be at Riverside Park at Old 41 at 9 o’clock Monday morning,” Simmons said, “and celebrate with us and reflect with us and we will probably have [a] few laughs and probably share a few tears.”

The exact address for the Riverside Park event is 10450 Reynolds Street in Bonita Springs. No tickets are required as the event is open to the public.

Reporter: Nicole Lauren

Writer: Michael Mora