Police: 15-year-old steals car, escapes officers

A teen boy was arrested after police said he was confronted by the owner of the car he was breaking into on SW 37th Terrace early Saturday morning.

The boy is facing charges of Grand Theft of a Vehicle, Grand Theft, Flee and Elude Law Enforcement, and Driving Without a Valid License.

The boy and two other suspects ran, jumped into waiting getaway car, and drove away narrowly missing an officer responding to the scene. The car got close enough to the officer he recognized the teen behind the wheel.

The car was spotted speeding on several Cape Coral streets and ultimately tried to cross the Cape Coral Bridge into Fort Myers where Lee County deputies followed a trail from a blown out tire to where the car was hidden.

A traffic stop later Saturday night landed the teen in handcuffs. WINK News is not naming him due to his age.

The teen was taken to juvenile detention.