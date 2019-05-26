Simon Pagenaud holds off Alexander Rossi to win first Indy 500

Simon Pagenaud held off Alexander Rossi and Takuma Sato to win his first career Indianapolis 500 on Sunday. The 2016 IndyCar Series champion finished just two-tenths of a second ahead of Rossi.

Pagenaud and Rossi traded the lead throughout the final 10 laps of the race after Pagenaud dominated most of the day after starting on the pole. It appeared during a point that Pagenaud may have to conserve fuel which would have benefitted Rossi, however a late caution allowed the two drivers to settle things head to head.

The win is the second straight for Roger Penske, after Will Power took the checkered flag last season. Penske now has a total of 18 wins, which is the most by any team. It’s the 13th win of Pagenaud’s career.

Pagenaud became the Vegas favorite at 7-to-1 to win alongside Power after claiming pole position. However Power eventually became the sole favorite with Pagenaud dropping to 8-to-1. Power bounced back from a costly pit road penalty and finished the race fifth.

2019 Indianapolis 500 results

Simon Pagenaud Alexander Rossi Takuma Sato Josef Newgarden Will Power Ed Carpenter Santino Ferrucci Ryan Hunter-Reay Tony Kanaan Conor Daly James Hinchcliffe James Davison Ed Jones Spencer Pigot Matheus Leist Pippa Mann Scott Dixon Helio Castroneves Sage Karam JR Hildebrand Jack Harvey Oriol Servia Marcus Ericsson Jordan King Charlie Kimball Marco Andretti Graham Rahal Felix Rosenqvist Zach Veach Sebastien Bourdais Kyle Kaiser Ben Hanley Colton Herta

Author: Matthew Mayer/ CBS Sports