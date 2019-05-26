(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Simon Pagenaud holds off Alexander Rossi to win first Indy 500

Published: May 26, 2019 4:27 PM EDT

Simon Pagenaud held off Alexander Rossi and Takuma Sato to win his first career Indianapolis 500 on Sunday. The 2016 IndyCar Series champion finished just two-tenths of a second ahead of Rossi.

Pagenaud and Rossi traded the lead throughout the final 10 laps of the race after Pagenaud dominated most of the day after starting on the pole. It appeared during a point that Pagenaud may have to conserve fuel which would have benefitted Rossi, however a late caution allowed the two drivers to settle things head to head.

The win is the second straight for Roger Penske, after Will Power took the checkered flag last season. Penske now has a total of 18 wins, which is the most by any team. It’s the 13th win of Pagenaud’s career.

Pagenaud became the Vegas favorite at 7-to-1 to win alongside Power after claiming pole position. However Power eventually became the sole favorite with Pagenaud dropping to 8-to-1. Power bounced back from a costly pit road penalty and finished the race fifth.

2019 Indianapolis 500 results

  1. Simon Pagenaud 
  2. Alexander Rossi 
  3. Takuma Sato 
  4. Josef Newgarden 
  5. Will Power 
  6. Ed Carpenter 
  7. Santino Ferrucci 
  8. Ryan Hunter-Reay 
  9. Tony Kanaan 
  10. Conor Daly 
  11. James Hinchcliffe 
  12. James Davison 
  13. Ed Jones 
  14. Spencer Pigot 
  15. Matheus Leist 
  16. Pippa Mann 
  17. Scott Dixon 
  18. Helio Castroneves 
  19. Sage Karam 
  20. JR Hildebrand 
  21. Jack Harvey 
  22. Oriol Servia 
  23. Marcus Ericsson 
  24. Jordan King 
  25. Charlie Kimball 
  26. Marco Andretti 
  27. Graham Rahal 
  28. Felix Rosenqvist 
  29. Zach Veach 
  30. Sebastien Bourdais 
  31. Kyle Kaiser 
  32. Ben Hanley 
  33. Colton Herta 
Author: Matthew Mayer/ CBS Sports
