Naples man arrested for sexual relationship with 13-year-old girl

A Naples man has been arrested on Saturday for having a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old girl.

The suspect, Francisco Gutierrezcuellar, 22, faces three counts of Lewd Lascivious Battery Sex Act With Person 12 to 15 Years of Age.

The victim’s father told police his daughter did a series of internet searches, including “Romeo & Juliet laws,” “can a 13 date a 19” and “pregnancy symptoms,” the Collier County Sheriff’s Office arrest report states.

When confronted by her father, the teenager told him she has been having a sexual relationship with Gutierrezcuellar and she thought she might be pregnant.

A Deputy spoke with Gutierrezcuellar after he came home from work. Since the suspect only spoke Spanish, a bilingual deputy translated. Gutierrezcuellar was identified by his El Salvador ID, per the arrest report.

In a recorded conversation, Gutierrezcuellar made an admission, which prompted the deputy to explain that it is illegal for a 22-year-old to have sexual relations with a 13-year-old.

Gutierrezcuellar has been transported to Naples Jail Center.