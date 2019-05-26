Florida woman airlifted to hospital after an alligator attack

A Florida woman was airlifted to a hospital after an alligator attack.

Brevard County Fire Rescue tweeted Saturday that the woman was attacked near a wilderness park near about 15 miles (24 kilometers) west of Cape Canaveral.

The department said the woman had significant bite wounds on her leg and flank. It said the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission would investigate the attack.

The department wouldn’t provide any more information on the woman, citing patient privacy rights.

Author: Associated Press